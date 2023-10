The Halloween season has arrived and WTAJ is taking no time slashing into the holiday. Five brave souls from the newsroom have taken on the challenge of being crowned the first-ever WTAJ Pumpkin Carving Champion.

Meet the Competitors

Maria Cade: Flower Power

Christopher Nallan: WTAJ Pumpkin

Leanna Wells: Jack Skellington

Andrew Clay: Lego Head

Morgan Koziar: Traditional Flare

VOTE BELOW!

We need our viewer’s help to decide which design stands above the rest in the pumpkin patch. Vote below for your favorite autumnal squash until Oct. 19.