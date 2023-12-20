WTAJ Red Alert Days

If you visit our website or tune in to a WTAJ newscast during a Red Alert Day and are wondering what’s going on, don’t panic.

Here’s what viewers need to know about Red Alert Days.

When Your Weather Authority team declares a Red Alert Day, our team will bring you need-to-know information about potentially dangerous weather in advance. These could be weather events such as tornados, snow storms, or significant flooding to name a few.

We know that weather can threaten your safety and disrupt your life, so we want to be there to provide the most up-to-date information as soon as we have it to keep you and your loved ones safe.

The goal is to prepare you, not scare you. So, what will you see on these Red Alert Days?

Expect to see Your Weather Authority team on-air and online discussing upcoming severe weather. On Red Alert Days there will be by-the-minute updates telling you what to do to stay safe and what to expect from the potential severe weather.

Stay the most up-to-date by downloading our WTAJ News and WTAJ Weather app. Be sure to also enable notifications.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE WTAJ APPS

WTAJ is committed to giving you the critical information YOU need. Follow us on Facebook for even more in-depth breakdowns on upcoming severe weather.