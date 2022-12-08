HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County resident and Attorney Dave Consiglio (R-Hollidaysburg) announced Thursday he will be running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in 2023.

Consiglio declared his candidacy for a seat on the Blair County court ahead of the 2023 Primary Election. He described his legal philosophy as that of a “Constitutional Conservative” comparing it to the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

He will be seeking both the Republican and Democratic nominations for judge in the upcoming primary.

The attorney has 30 years of courtroom experience and has covered a variety of legal issues. If elected, Consiglio believes he’ll provide fairness and balance to the caseload.

“I’m a fair and reasonable person, been well rounded by my parents and my family. I’m a hard worker and I would apply the law as best I can and fairly and impartially. Again, with alacrity and decisiveness that the citizens deserve,” Consiglio said.

Born in Altoona, Consiglio graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1989 and the UNC School of Law in 1994. He’s also a senior partner in a law firm along with four others.

So far, Consiglio is the only candidate to announce his campaign for this position. He said he’s looking forward to speaking with the community about his value he would bring as a judge.