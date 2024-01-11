HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Scott Barger announced his campaign for State Representative of the 80th District Thursday evening at the U.S. Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg.

Barger previously ran for Blair County Commissioner but was not elected. His competition so far is Rep. Jim Gregory who is running for his fourth term.

“We know we are going to be outspent but we are not going to be outworked,” Barger said. “That’s why events like these are so important. I get to meet people, introduce myself to them, tell them what is important to me, and hear what is important to them.”

Barger says that if elected he will be a common-sense conservative voice in Harrisburg who will work to return power to the taxpayers. His team plans to organize more events like the meet and greet in the future.