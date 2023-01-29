HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County Commissioner Amy Webster announced her reelection campaign Saturday afternoon in front of supporters in Hollidaysburg.

Webster said that one of her main concerns is the financial well-being of Blair County residents, citing that tax increases would be dangerous during this time. She listed off duties that she took up in her first term as she hopes to gain another.

“When reelected, I plan to address the following additional issues,” Webster said. “Obviously, I’m going to continue to support conservative values such as supporting the 2nd amendment. I propose that the commissioners be trained in assessment and be involved in the appeal process.”

Webster met with supporters after the event to hear what issues were on their minds in the Commonwealth.