BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Commissioners Republican Primary Incumbent Amy Webster looks to have hung on in her bid for a second term, edging out fellow Republican candidate Scott Barger to secure the second spot on the November ballot.

It was David Kessling who outpaced all candidates with 9,337 votes followed by Webster’s 5,925.

Scott Barger was just 35 votes behind Webster with 5,890 and Manny Nichols ended the day with 4,461.

Webster faced a slew of negative campaign ads where she was directly targeted for not following through on the county’s Second Amendment Sanctuary status.

If the vote totals hold up, Kessling and Webster will go up against Democrats Laura Burke and Carol Taylor, in the fall. Burke currently sits on the board as the lone Democrat.

Current commissioner Bruce Erb, first elected in 2015, did not seek a third term.