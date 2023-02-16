BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Commissioner Laura Burke is running for reelection this November after she said she enjoyed solving problems for people in her first term, she announced Wednesday at a Blair County Democratic Committee meeting.

“It’s something I want to keep doing,” Burke said. “I want to continue to work on the things I’ve mastered over the last four years and keep working hard for the citizens of Blair County.”

Burke said she wants to build on what she’s accomplished and use the skills she’s learned to address ongoing issues, like at the Blair County Prison.

“We’ve heard about a lot in terms of needing a new building, and whether we need a new building, and also just the size of the building, whether it’s adequate for our needs,” Burke said. “We have ongoing challenges with recruitment and retention with employees, with funding, things like our 911 center and funding for things like children and youth in the prison.”

Burke said people should vote for her because she’s always willing to listen and come to a solution even when they have initial trouble trying to resolve issues.

Burke announced her campaign alongside fellow candidate Carol Taylor and Superior Court candidate Jill Beck.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Burke said her accomplishments in her first term include getting the county’s salary study completed to increase payments for government employees as well as working through working through the COVID-19 pandemic and improving the morale within the county and some of its departments.