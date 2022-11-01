BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Voters in Blair County were notified Tuesday of a misprint that occurs when a ballot is printed from an ExpressVote machine.

The Blair County Board of Elections said the misprint is in the header of the ballot and mistakenly reads “BLAIR COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA/PHILADELPHI” when it should read “BLAIR COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA/PENNSYLVANIA.”

The board said the error will have no effect on the processing or counting of votes during the Nov. 8 Midterm Election.

Example of misprinted ballot header. (Top: May 17 Primary Election. Bottom: Nov. 8 General Election. Image provided by the Blair County Board of Elections.

ExpressVote machines are used in each precinct to help those with disabilities mark their ballots when voting.

More information on ExpressVote machines can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.