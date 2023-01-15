JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)–Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt is getting ready to hit the campaign trail once again after announcing his reelection campaign at an event Sunday morning in Johnstown.

In front of community members and elected officials, his campaign urged supporters to take up petitions to get him formally on the ballot as quickly as possible. Hunt says that while he believes Cambria County is on the upswing, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I also believe that there is a lot of work left to do,” Hunt said. “I love what I do and I feel that I have more to offer to Cambria County which is why we are here today. With all of your help, I’m asking the residents of Cambria County to let me continue as one of your Cambria County commissioners for another four years.”

Hunt says that if reelected he will put politics aside and continues to work with the other commissioners to provide a better home to Cambria County residents.