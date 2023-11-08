CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tuesday’s election brought a wave of change for Cambria County.

Republicans Scott Hunt and Keith Rager are the new commissioner’s majority. While Democrat Tom Chernisky won re-election, his running mate BJ Smith lost. GOP party leaders say this vote could signal how voters will lean in next year’s election, from national to local races.

“Well yesterday I spent the entire day at several polls, and it was a common theme for all the voters is perhaps that I am not voting for Democrat. I’m just so upset with what’s going on in the country,” Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.

