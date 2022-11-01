CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County has a new open house district seat that covers most of the east and northeast parts of the county.

The new 82nd District includes Benner and College Townships, Howard, Milesburg, and Snow Shoe Boroughs. The district also includes eastern parts of State College with the inclusion of parts of the Penn State campus.

Running for this 82nd House District is Republican candidate Justin Behrens and Democratic candidate Paul Takac.

The new 82nd Pennsylvania House of Representatives District.

On the issue of education, Takac says every student deserves the opportunity to succeed no matter their zip code. He supports increasing funding for public education and says that opening up to school choice would take funds away from public schools.

“We shouldn’t be fighting over a smaller and smaller portion of the pie. We need to increase the size of the pie and that everyone has an opportunity,” Takac said.

Behrens supports school choice but says there needs to be a happy medium.

“They can choose if they want to go to a charter school. But again, we talked about this earlier. My problem is, is that what about that family, right? That says I can’t afford to go to that private school or I can’t afford to go to that charter school. I have to go to that public school. We need to make sure the public schools are right up the same notch as everyone else,“ Behrens said.

On abortion, Takac supports a woman’s right to an abortion.

“There are many reasons why someone might seek an abortion, but that, I believe, should be a conversation between that person and their doctor. Not between that person and their politicians,“ Takac said.

For Behrens, he identifies as pro-life with exceptions.

“So that’s the life of the mother. That’s rape and incest. But I think what we need to look at here is and this is something that I’ve always said is that, you know, we’re looking at pro-life and pro-choice. But let’s look at how we can start helping provide services to give young men and women, men and women, good choices. Right. Help them make good choices, help them make their responsibility and do that kind of thing,“ Behrens said.

Our full one-on-one interviews with Behrens and Takac can be found in the above web links.