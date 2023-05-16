(WTAJ) — The polls were open on Tuesday for ballots and voters are deciding who will move onto November’s general election.

WTAJ’s Jack McCune visited some precincts in both Blair and Cambria Counties with little to no lines but with steady groups walking in and out of the polling places.

Voters of all ages, including a doctor, a college student, and first-time voters, all voiced their reasons to head out to the polls, but they all shared the same message — the elections matter, and researching candidates matters.

“I think it makes you feel more part of the country if you come out and vote. Otherwise, you’re just living here letting other people do what’s right for you without really having any input,” David Cowger of Hollidaysburg said. “It’s very important we elect representatives that are willing to try to work together and not be so partisan.”

Both Penn State Altoona student Gracie Harlow and Penn Cambria seniors said even though they don’t or will soon not be attending public school, finding the right school board members matters.

“Even if I don’t go to the schools here anymore, I think especially who is going to be on the school board, it’s really important to see what their views are,” Harlow said.

“We may not be be here next year, but there are people, friends and family who are going to be in schools,” senior at Penn Cambria Kiara Shepler said. “And I feel like it’s super important to have people who actually care about the students who are prioritizing students first.”

Shepler and fellow senior Anna Lill mentioned the importance of being first-time voters and having the next generation use their right to determine the future of local government.

“We’re the future of this country, so if we want to determine who our leaders are going to be, we have to get out and vote,” Lill said.