CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Commissioner John Sobel today announced his candidacy for re-election to the office of Clearfield County Commissioner.

Sobel is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and the Penn State Dickinson School of Law and has served the citizens of Clearfield County as their Commissioner since 2008.

“Whether one speaks of 21st-century workforce development issues or the drug crisis affecting so many of our communities, our county is facing some serious challenges. I intend to use my experience to deal with them, ” Sobel said.

Sobel pointed to the renovation of the County Jail, the recent settlement of the county’s lawsuit against the pharmaceuticals industry bringing in needed dollars to fight the drug crisis and the jobs restoration of the re-opening of the GEO Detention Center as important accomplishments during his past term.

He also cited local community infrastructure investment and broadband expansion as being future goals for the County

“I will continue to be pro-energy, Clearfield County is poised to revitalize its’ economy as it continues to develop its natural resources in response to lessons learned from the supply chain crisis of the past pandemic,” Sobel said.

Sobel is a lifelong conservative who is pro-life and is a member of the NRA. He worships at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield where he serves as an Elder.

Sobel is a resident of Lawrence Township and is the father of a daughter, Johnna Pyne, who lives in Penfield and teaches at the Clearfield Elementary School.

In addition to his duties as Commissioner, Sobel serves many of the County’s small communities as their Solicitor. These include the borough of Mahaffey, as well as the townships of Bigler, Covington, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Karthaus, and Knox Township.

“I’m not afraid to say no on behalf of the taxpayer. Government exists by spending other people’s money. The taxpayer deserves a place at the table too,” Sobel added.

“My greatest pleasure has been serving the citizens of Clearfield County,” Sobel added. ” I look forward to meeting you and Hearing your thoughts and ideas as I knock on your doors this year. I humbly ask for your support,” He said.