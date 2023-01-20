CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On Thursday, Attorney Dave Beyer announced his candidacy for District Judge in District 47-3-07, which includes Ebensburg, Carrolltown, Cambria Township, East Carrolltown Township and Blacklick Township.

Beyer said he wants to be “A JUDGE FOR THE PEOPLE!” He has been an attorney for 25 years as well as a Hearing Officer in Cambria County for over 20 years. During his time he’s presided over thousands of divorce, support and custody matters in a judicial capacity.

Beyer said much like District Judge, as a Hearing Officer, he’s presided over cases, ruled on objections, admissibility of evidence, and written opinions and knows the law. Beyer wants to continue to serve his community in a judicial capacity.

“I love this region, I love the people here, I want to make sure that if the people of my district have a legal issue that they are treated fairly and with the respect they deserve.,” Beyer said. “I live here, I share the values of the good people in my district.”

Beyer continued by saying there is no room in the district or any district for illegal drugs. If someone breaks the law, if they are a danger to the community, they must be dealt with quickly and with a firm hand, Beyer stated.

Beyer has been married to Mary Petrunak for 35 years as he and his wife have raised four children and now have four grandchildren.