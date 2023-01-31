BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Deb Baughman and Matthew Wilt are announcing their candidacies for Bedford County Commissioner.

Baughman is asking voters for a second and final term to finish projects, tackle additional challenges and prepare for a new generation of elected county leaders.

“Being a commissioner is a complex and demanding job with a steep learning curve,” Baughman said. “After navigating the COVID pandemic during my first year, I have now hit my stride and feel a passion to continue my service to the people of Bedford County.”

A top priority for her was to keep Bedford County strong through broadband infrastructure development. By working with fellow commissioners and other partners to create a three-phase master plan, high-speed broadband access has been provided to 3900 new Bedford County addresses as part of Phase One.

Ten new towers are currently under construction as part of Phase Two. Securing Federal grant

dollars has made this progress possible. If re-elected, Baughman is excited to finish tower construction and begin phase three of this initiative involving fiber optics technology.

In addition to managing the county broadband initiative, Baughman also serves as prison board chairperson.

Baughman also served as chairperson of the County Election Board until her re-election bid this year. Major changes were implemented by the state beginning with the 2020 Presidential election year. On top of the implementation of mail-in voting, was the need to conduct safe elections during the COVID pandemic.

Baughman believes there is a need for continued community and economic development, including infrastructure upgrades and expansion. Modern housing and modern amenities are an expectation that is yet to be fully achieved. Baughman concludes it is only possible to meet these challenges by working together in dynamic partnerships with elected officials at all levels, organizations, and members of the private sector to keep Bedford County strong now and into the future.

Matthew Wilt is a senior Political Science and Legal Studies double major at Elizabethtown College in Lancaster County, PA. Wilt lives just outside of Clearville in West Providence as a lifelong resident of Bedford County.

As a poli-sci student, he’s passionate about civic engagement and student advocacy and has served in Student Senate on campus.

Over the last four years, he has served various roles within government, interning with Commissioner Baughman in 2019 before joining the elections office as an intern in the summer of 2021.

Following his tenure in local government, Wilt served as an intern for Senator Casey in the summer of 2022 before returning to the County to help with the 2022 fall election.

Wilt is very excited to get involved with the community he calls home and bring a fresh face and the experiences of a younger person to the office of County Commissioner.

“Commissioner Baughman is a proven and energetic leader who strives to keep Bedford County strong,” Wilt said. “I am honored and excited to be her running mate and add my strengths to hers.”