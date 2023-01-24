CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Dr. Mary E. Tatum of Houtzdale has announced her candidacy for election to the office of Clearfield County Commissioner.

Dr. Tatum grew up in Coalport and is the daughter of retired Department of Corrections Quehanna Boot Camp Commander Henry “Hank” Tatum and Charlotte Tatum a retired Department of Corrections Registered Nurse.

“I want to help make Clearfield County have the best possible tomorrow through action today,” Tatum said.

She graduated from Glendale Jr. Sr. High School in 2002. She played soccer for AYSO and participated in band, chorus, and various clubs while at her alma mater. Tatum is a lifelong member of St. Basil’s, the Great Catholic Church in Coalport, where she sings in the church choir.

She serves as the President of the Glendale Industrial Development Association (GIDA). She’s also proud to be an active member in improving the communities in the Southern part of the county.

Dr. Tatum has spent the majority of her career working in the social services field, where she helped individuals meet goals, connect to services, and find access to solutions. Tatum spent years working in afterschool programs, adoption programs, and mental health services and spent over six years of her career as the Director of the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County.

Tatum worked directly with Clearfield County’s Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) during this time. Tatum continues to be a voice for children and families through Clearfield County.

Tatum is a 2006 Penn State University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies. In 2011 Mary graduated from Capella University with a Master of Public Administration.