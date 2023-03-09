BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–14-year Altoona Police Officer Dusten Thompson announced his candidacy for Blair County Magisterial District Judge 24-1-02.

Thompson has served in the police department as a patrolman and supervisor. In his position, he helps with safety and building community relationships.

He mentioned his role involves positive interactions with schools, senior centers, and other organizations. Additionally, he has training in mental health and behavioral concerns.

Thompson believes that his diverse background and community support would benefit the community. In this position, he believes he can steer people outside of the justice system and lead them in other directions to better themselves.

“I like to develop a relationship with them, and doing so that helps me develop a better connection,” Thompson said. “Then I’ll be able to reach them in a different way and let them know they don’t have to worry about continuously coming back into this cycle. They have the option to better themselves, which in turn betters the community.”

Thompson will be running against the incumbent Ben Jones. More information on Thompson’s campaign can be found on his Facebook page.