ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Matthew G. Quesenberry, Sr. is announcing his intention to seek re-election as a Democratic candidate for Elk County Commissioner.

Currently in his second term as Elk County Commissioner. As the only incumbent commissioner, Matt worked collaboratively with the newly elected commissioners to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming together as a team, Matt and his co-commissioners established programs necessary to administer millions of federal dollars to combat the effects of the pandemic, support emergency providers, and assist small businesses and non-profits.

Serving on both the Cameron Elk Mental Health Board and as Chair of the Elk County Prison Board, Matt has supported efforts to properly treat incarcerated mentally ill individuals, with the goal to reduce repeated encounters with the criminal justice system and thereby reduce overall costs.

Also, Matt has been involved with Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (ADAS) to identify targeted approaches on utilizing opioid recovery funds received by Elk County through the National Opioid Settlement to combat the current opioid epidemic.

Matt started his career professionally as a Correctional Officer at the Elk County Prison in 1994 before accepting a position as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coordinator in the Elk County Planning Department.

Matt and his wife Molly (Aunkst) live in St. Marys, where they have raised one son, Matthew, and two daughters, Madison and Megan. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Pennsylvania State University and an Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland.