CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Erin Dominick announced that she will be running for Magisterial District Judge 47-03-07, which covers the areas of Ebensburg Borough, Cambria Township, Carrolltown Borough, East Carroll Township, and Blacklick Township.

For the last seven years, Dominick has served as an Assistant District Attorney for Cambria County. Before that, she was an Associate Attorney for a law firm in Johnstown for five years

handling various civil matters.

During Dominick’s time as an Assistant District Attorney, she has prosecuted various matters including homicides, human trafficking cases, child sexual assaults, and drug deliveries.

She is currently the Domestic Violence Prosecutor and Juvenile Prosecutor for her office. As part of her current position, she is the Co-Chair of the Cambria County Sexual Assault Response Team/Violence Against Women Task Force.

“As a prosecutor, I have gained the knowledge and experience of the criminal justice system that will help carry over to district judge,” Dominick said. “I have held those accountable for the crimes they have committed and have worked closely with victims of those crimes to ensure their voices are heard. Additionally, my background working in civil practice has helped me to have a broad range of understanding of other matters that come before the court.”

Dominick is a 2003 graduate of Central Cambria High School. In 2007, she graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and a minor in Spanish.

She obtained her Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley School of Law in Lansing, MI in 2010. She was admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania in the spring 2011. She is a lifelong resident of Cambria Township, and currently resides there with her husband, Paul Mummert, who

is currently the Assistant Chief of Police in Allegheny Township, Blair County, and her rescue dog, Stella.