PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eugene DePasquale is throwing his hat in the Attorney General race in 2024.

On Thursday, DePasquale officially announced his campaign which he said is building on his experience protecting Pennsylvanians as Auditor General, which is the state’s top watchdog and investigator.

“Here in Pennsylvania, too many of our rights and freedoms are under attack by extremists – from criminals and big corporations, to dishonest politicians,” DePasquale said. “I’m running for Attorney General to take my experience as a protector and watchdog to go after the criminals and extremists who are attacking Pennsylvanians’ freedoms. As Attorney General, my top priority will be protecting the people of Pennsylvania – including defending reproductive rights, making all communities safer, and safeguarding taxpayer and consumer dollars.”

DePasquale served as the Auditor General in Pennsylvania between 2013-2021. During that time DePasquale has gone after criminals, combated child abuse, fought for women’s rights and more.

“I’m in this fight because I, like too many Pennsylvanians, know what it’s like to be knocked down without a hand to get you back up,” DePasquale said in a video released on social media.

DePasquale also served as a former state legislator from 2007-2013 as he represented the York County-based 95th District. In 2020 he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives where he lost to Republican incumbent Scott Perry.

To learn more about the 51-year-old Pittsburgh native, visit his website.