PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) are making their final pushes as they campaign across the state.

Fetterman spent Monday morning in Philadelphia, while Oz will hold a rally in Montgomery County Monday night.

On Sunday morning, Fetterman made a stop in Harrisburg alongside Pennsylvania Rep. Patty Kim (D). Using closed captioning, he spoke about his vision for Pennsylvania.

One of the big talking points on Sunday was gun violence. Those remarks came after Saturday’s rally at which President Joe Biden said that if Democrats control Congress after the election, an assault weapons ban would not be out of the question.

Fetterman did not speak specifically on that ban, but he did say, “If you’re fine with more guns on the street, support Dr. Oz. If you want fewer guns on the street, you would support our candidacy. Dr. Oz refuses to support one single kind of comprehensive gun reform measures to make it more and more safe. It makes everybody safer.”

Oz says he is a proud gun owner and a firm believer in the Second Amendment. He opposes anti-gun measures like red flag laws. He spent Sunday in Bucks County holding a roundtable with Maine Sen. Susan Collins (R), at which they talked about crime, abortion, and the economy.