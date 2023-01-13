BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On Thursday, District Judge Fred Miller announced his candidacy for Blair County Court of Common Pleas.

Miller is a lifelong resident of Blair County and is seeking one of the two open seats on the Blair County Court of Common Pleas. Miller announced his candidacy Thursday evening at the Hollidaysburg American Legion Post 516.

“Twenty-plus years ago, I was asked why I sought my current judge position – and my answer today is the same as it was then,” Miller said. “I want to continue to serve this community that has given me so much.”

Miller has been an attorney, teacher and community volunteer throughout his life. He currently serves as the Magisterial District Judge in District 24-3-01 in Blair County and has since 2002.

“I work with the public, prosecutors, attorneys, law enforcement officials, and victims every day,” Miller said. “I am a conservative with a proven track record of being tough on crime, while applying the law fairly and equally to all of those who have appeared in our court.” Miller’s top priority is making sure Blair County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family. “I am proud to say that I am a Judge with Blair County Values,” he said.

During his time as Magisterial District Judge, Miller managed a cost-efficient court that has saved taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. He’s also handled over 60,000 criminal and civil cases.

Miller has previously taught a criminal justice course at Penn State Altoona, and currently

teaches the Pennsylvania Court System, Civil and Juvenile Law at the Statewide Deputy Sheriff’s

Academy at Penn State University’s Main Campus.

