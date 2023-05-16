BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two of the three candidates for the Court of Common Pleas have secured spots on the ballot in November without opposition.

With candidates cross-filing, the three candidates — Fred Miller, Joel Seelye and Dave Consiglio – appeared on both Republican and Democratic ballots.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Miller, who has served as Tyrone’s magisterial district judge since 2002, received the most Republican votes with 9,095, followed by Consiglio with 8,499 and Seelye at 6,624.

On the Democratic ballot, Consiglio came out on top with 2,425 votes, followed by Miller with 2,170. Seelye’s total was 1,987.

Throughout the campaign, Miller pointed to his experience as setting himself apart from his opponents. The lifelong Blair County resident also teaches at the statewide deputy sheriff’s academy at Penn State and volunteers with several community organizations such as the Northern Blair County Recreation Commission the Jaffa Shrine.

Consiglio, with more than 30 years’ experience as an attorney, described his philosophy when he announced his candidacy as that of a “Constitutional Conservative.” Consiglio said if he were elected judge, he would treat people fairly and with respect and would work to resolve disputes in a timely manner.

Seelye, a partner with the law practice Gabill & Seelye and nearly 20 years’ experience, campaigned as someone who would follow the law, uphold Constitutional rights and make prompt, fair decisions in the courtroom. Seelye assisted in creating the FSI Justice Project, a non-profit that provides free legal services to victims of domestic violence and also worked to implement the Wills for Heroes in Blair County.

Miller and Consiglio will run unopposed in the November general election and will replace retired judges Daniel Milliron and Timothy Sullivan.