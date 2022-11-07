(WTAJ) — With Election Day less than 24 hours away, some may be wondering when the polls officially open across Pennsylvania.

Polls in the state are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. According to the Department of State, the busiest times of the day to vote at a polling place are in the morning and evening.

Those who are in line to vote at the time the polls close will still be allowed to cast a vote. The Department of State also reminds first-time votes to bring a photo or non-photo ID.

To find a pooling place near you, visit the Department of States voter services website.