ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eight GOP candidates took to the stage in Milwaukee on Aug. 23 to debate against one another.

Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum debated issues surrounding education, foreign policy, abortion and the economy.

While former President Donald Trump wasn’t seen on stage, the candidates were asked questions surrounding his potential elect and actions taken on Jan. 6, 2021.

Each candidate was given time to talk about issues they were passionate about throughout the debate, ending with 45 seconds to explain what they would do for America.

Here’s how the polls reflected the candidates ratings before and after the debate.

Ratings going into the debate

Before heading into the debate, each candidate was sitting at a specific poll rating. A poll rating is based on who people would be most likely to vote for in the primaries based on current information.

These numbers were provided by Morning Consult and are based on a survey from Aug. 13.

Poll ratings:

DeSantis: 14%

Pence: 6%

Haley: 3%

Scott: 3%

Ramaswamy: 10%

Hutchinson: 1%

Christie: 3%

Burgum: 0%

It is important to note that these numbers are only for candidates who appeared on stage for the debate. Three did not, Donald Trump, Francis Suarez and Will Hurd. Their ratings can be found on Morning Consult’s website as well.

Ratings after the debate

Ratings after debates can help shed light onto how well a candidate performed as well as highlight issues that candidates should focus on more or less. Each candidate is weighed on the same scale and given a percentage in each rating category based on how the American people view him or her.

See below the numbers Morning Consult provided after the debate.

Poll ratings:

DeSantis: 14%

Pence: 6%

Haley: 3%

Scott: 3%

Ramaswamy: 11%

Hutchinson: 0%

Christie: 4%

Burgum: 0%

Ramaswamy has been labeled the “candidate to watch out for” while DeSantis was labeled as underperforming in the first debate. However, it is important to note that the election is in 2024, so all candidates still have ample time to make way for themselves.