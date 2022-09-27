ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central Pennsylvania has a new State House district in Centre County after the redistricting process and democratic candidate, Paul Takac is running for the open seat.

Takac joined our Jordan Tracy on WTAJ News at Noon and spoke about the mixture of views in the district and education.

The new 82nd District represents a portion of Centre County including Benner and College Townships, Howard, Milesburg, and Snow Shoe boroughs. The district also includes eastern parts of State College with the inclusion of parts of the Penn State campus.

On balancing the views of the student population with the rural and long-term residents of the new 82nd, Takac said, “We have to recognize that we’re all one community and that we all share the same goals and objectives as the people and communities. And I think my being there for over 20 years, you know, making Centre County our home, has really allowed me to understand those different demographics and hopefully address the needs of them.”

On education, Takac explained his views on the current funding. He said, “There’s no better investment we can make in our future than public education. But as a result of that declining share of state revenues, that puts a greater and greater burden on local communities to raise those funds. So local property taxes, rents, businesses, they’re all paying a much higher percentage of school taxes than they need to in order to make up that shortfall. And of course, when you have an already distressed community or already struggling business, economic climate, that’s a double penalty.”

Takac’s campaign website says students in the commonwealth should have access to the opportunities to succeed later in life “no matter their zip code.” Republican candidates across the state have proposed school choice vouchers and funding to go to students in order for them to go to schools they feel provide the best education. Takac says that would take resources away from public schools.

He detailed, “It actually siphons critical resources out of the system and in many cases puts them in the hands of unaccountable, private or even for-profit schools that do not have the same accountability, reporting, transparency or responsibilities in some cases that that public school system does.”

He continued, “We shouldn’t be fighting over a smaller and smaller portion of the pie. We need to increase the size of the pie and that everyone has an opportunity.” He says the parents do currently have a choice in their children’s education via electing school board members and interacting with teachers and administrators.

WTAJ has reached out to Republican Candidate Justin Behrens for an interview and is working to get one scheduled.