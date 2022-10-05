ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Senator Judy Ward is running for re-election in the 30th District here in Central PA. She joined our Jordan Tracy this week to talk about her campaign.

The 30th District map has changed after redistricting. It now consists of all of Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, and Mifflin counties.

Ward was elected to the State Senate in 2018 after representing the 80th District in the State House of Representatives.

Speaking on her time as a senator, Ward touted her office’s work during the pandemic as a resource and helping respond to constituent concerns.

“We answered emails, we answered phone calls,” Ward said. “We were able to help so many people during the pandemic with unemployment and all sorts of issues. And of course, with the business closures, a lot of concerns. A lot of businesses had concerns.”

Legislatively, Ward said she’s been able to get a lot done on large and small issues and is proud of her work. Currently, Ward has worked on a constitutional amendment surrounding tax-payer funding of abortion as part of a group of amendments in Senate Bill 106. The amendment reads, “This constitution does not grant the right to taxpayer-funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion.”

Ward’s opponent, Carol Taylor, has been critical of the proposed amendment. Taylor says that the state constitution is “meant to give rights, not take them away.” She also calls it a “sneaky way” to get something through that she believes wouldn’t pass legislatively or with a veto, should Josh Shapiro become governor.

Sen. Ward said that the constitution does not grant the right to tax-payer-funded abortion and therefore nothing would change if it were adopted.

“Taxpayer dollars currently fund, you know, cases of rape or incest or life of the mother. They currently fund those emergency abortions,” Ward said. “But nowhere in our Constitution does it say that it’s a right and that taxpayers should pay for that.”

When asked if she’d support legislation that would ban abortions in the commonwealth Ward said, “I would absolutely vote for that, but with exceptions.” She added that those exceptions would be for rape, incest and the health of the mother.

Ward believes it’s the kitchen table issues that will drive voters to the polls come November. She detailed, “You know, with the economy, it’s inflation that is causing people, you know, angst with their pocketbooks.”

She continued by saying that she believes that the values of the 30th District are also on the ballot. “They see some of [the] things gone wild. You know, a lot of things that many of my constituents don’t agree with. You know, men on women’s sports teams.”

Ward added, ” Materials being used in libraries, public school libraries. Those sort of issues that affect their families and their values I think are also on the line.”

Ward faces challenger Carol Taylor who also interviewed with WTAJ this week.