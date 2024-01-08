BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Jim Gregory (R-Blair/Huntingdon County) has announced his intention to seek re-election.

Gregory is serving his third term representing the 80th district, which consists of parts of Blair and Huntingdon Counties. He has sponsored legislation, which has passed the state house on multiple occasions, to extend the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases in civil proceedings.

“It is truly an honor to serve the good people of Blair and Huntingdon Counties in the State House. I strive every day to represent our rural conservative values in Harrisburg as my A Rating from the NRA and 100% voting record from the PA Pro-Life Federation exemplify,” Gregory said.

He has helped to pass legislation to address Pennsylvania’s growing drug and alcohol addiction crisis through increased funding and innovative treatment methods.

“The sad reality is drug and alcohol abuse are something that will affect all of us and our families at some point in our lives. I have dedicated my life to combatting the plague of addiction in our communities and helping those who are impacted and will continue to do so,” Gregory concluded.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He resides in Hollidaysburg with his wife Lynn.