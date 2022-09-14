HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz have agreed to attend an exclusive prime-time debate hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. on October 25 at 8 p.m. at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, has requested that closed captioning be available at the debate. Oz has agreed to his request and additional details are being finalized.

Nexstar Media adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a debate, which includes a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, non-partisan poll leading up to the election.

A candidate also must have raised at least $50,000 in campaign contributions to be eligible.

The debate will air on eight television stations serving the commonwealth: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and MyYTV in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDCW (CW) in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

The debate will be moderated by abc27 Capitol Bureau Reporter and abc27 anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester

To register to vote, please visit https://www.vote.pa.gov/Register-to-Vote. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations, and voter identification requirements, please visit https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.

The general election is on November 8.