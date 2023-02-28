CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Julia Rater, a local attorney, has announced that she has submitted the nominating petitions required to the PA Department of State that would make her eligible for the position of the Centre County Judge.

“I am deeply touched by the wonderful people who stepped up to sign my petitions and to circulate petitions to their friends,” Rater said. “Getting almost 1,000 signatures in less than two weeks amazes me. I am so grateful!”

The position is not a political office so candidates run for nominations from both parties. The minimum number of required signatures from registered voters in 250 in Centre County. Raters campaign turned in 577 signatures from Democrats and 413 from Republicans, according to her press releases.

“Being on each party’s ballot means a lot to me because it underscores my commitment to follow the law equally for everyone who appears before me as a judge,” Rater added. “Every person should expect to get a fair hearing, regardless of their judge’s political views.”

Rater has practiced law in Centre County for 27 years, currently as a partner at McQuaide Blasko. Her specialties are in areas of civil law where Centre County Judges spend 70% of their time, as reflected in the Centre County Legal Journal [of that 70%, 76% is in areas of family law].

In addition to her practice, for 15 years she has served on the Board of Governors of the Centre County Bar Association. She is also Chair of the Association’s Bench-Bar Committee. Rater is co-author of Custody Law and Practice in Pennsylvania, published by the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, and frequently writes course materials and serves as Instructor for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute.

She has practiced before all three of Pennsylvania’s appellate courts: Commonwealth, Superior, and Supreme.

Rater and her husband, Brian, a Realtor, live in Patton Township. The youngest of their three daughters will graduate from State High this spring.