ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – M. Fritz Lecker of St. Marys has announced her plans to seek reelection for the Elk County Commissioner position.

Lecker has served as commissioner since January 2020. Lecker says she is most proud of the creative ways that she and the current Board of Commissioners were able to funnel a majority of the funds into the betterment of Elk County.

This included creative thinking and methodology to prioritize the needs of the community, EMS/First Responders, non-profit organizations, and Covid-affected businesses. They developed partnerships with other key organizations such as Elk County Community Foundation, Northern Tier Community Action Corporation and North Central Regional Planning & Development Commission to facilitate outreach assist in program administration and ensure money flowed where it was needed most.

Lecker maintains that “through it all, we were able to maintain focus on regular County business, key long-term initiatives and work together to weather the storm as a unified group.”

During her current term as Commissioner, Lecker has served as Commissioner Representative for: Children and Youth Services, Office of Human Services-Area Agency on Aging and the Family Resource Network Board.

Versatile in both business and local government environments, Lecker has proven herself very capable of dealing with changing economic conditions, competing priorities and working steadily for the greater good.

Working at the state government level for 12 years, Lecker excelled at meeting demanding challenges and displaying sound judgment. She brought her organizational and communication skills to the County government and quickly learned essential information about each municipality within the county – including becoming familiar with their challenges and priorities.

Born and raised in Ridgway, she is the daughter of Robert and Norma Jean Buehler. Lecker and her husband, Clark Lecker, live in St. Marys and have five children and 12 grandchildren.

“The knowledge I’ve gained from so many great individuals within these organizations has benefited me greatly,” Lecker said. “I’ve benefited from serving as Commissioner for the past three-plus years, and believe my skills as a problem solver, a strong work ethic and my ability to thrive in a team setting will serve Elk County well in meeting the continuing challenge of maintaining and furthering the county’s track record of fiscally sound conservative management and sustainability.”