BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Duncansville residents will be voting in May on whether liquor can be sold in the borough.

According to the Blair County Elections and Voter Registration Office, the Blair County Board of Elections approved a referendum petition Tuesday morning about the possibility of liquor licenses being granted in Duncansville.

Duncansville Park and Recreation submitted a petition to the elections board for the question to be added to the ballot. At least 121 voter signatures were required and in total 154 voter signatures were presented on the petition.

The question will appear on the May 16 primary ballot and voters will get to vote on the question even if they aren’t Democrat or Republican. Voters not affiliated with either party will only get to vote on the question.

Park and Recreation Manager Annette Lewis said they are hoping to attract businesses to Duncansville by allowing liquor licenses. The borough voted to become dry in 1935 and remained that way ever since.