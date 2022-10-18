BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Democratic Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis spoke with Bedford County democrats on Monday evening at an event just outside of Pleasantville.

Davis was joined by Congressman Conor Lamb to share with voters why they believe the Shapiro and Davis ticket is the one who can work across the aisle to get things done.

“We have a long track record of working across the aisle to get things done and address our most pressing issues here in Pennsylvania. That’s what voters in Bedford County and across this Commonwealth can expect from a Schapiro Davis administration,” Davis said. “Moving this Commonwealth forward isn’t a partizan issue. We’re going to bring Democrats, Republicans and independents together to tackle our biggest challenges.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“That’s who we are as Democrats. We say if you put us in office, we’re going to get things done,” Lamb said. “We believe in an active and effective government, but that means you got to persuade a lot of people to agree with you. You can’t be narrow-minded about it.”

Davis addressed the crowd about rural issues including expanding access to broadband and healthcare.