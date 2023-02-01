CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Recently appointed county Commissioner, Amber Concepcion announce she’ll be running for reelection, alongside Mark Higgins.

Concepcion was sworn in just under two weeks ago on Jan. 17. She became the new Commissioner after Michael Pipe’s left to join Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration. Higgins has served as Commissioner since January 2016. Now the two will seek election as a team.

Concepcion and Higgins said they will continue to focus on supporting secure and healthy families and businesses in the county. Additionally, they announced that later this year a Behavioral Health Court will be added and will join the DUI and Drug specialty courts.

The former Centre Crest nursing facility will also be repurposed for County Human Services and other offices, Concepcion and Higgins said. The renovations will bring nearly 100 jobs to the borough of Bellefonte.

“I love serving the citizens of Centre County and would humbly ask the citizens of Centre County for the opportunity to continue serving for a third term,” Higgins said. “I have been part of a team that has not increased County Government property taxes for thirteen years. We have continuously visited all thirty-five municipalities in Centre County and will continue to care deeply about the County as a whole.”

Concepcion and Higgins also said they will continue to defend the rights of citizens who are voting. They will make sure that votes are counted accurately, while also providing access to ballot drop boxes in safe and convenient locations throughout the county.

The municipal primary election is on May 16. Candidates can start circulating and filing nomination petitions on Feb. 14.