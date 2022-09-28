CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano stopped in Cameron County.
The visit happened on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Emporium and it comes a day after his stop in DuBois.
During his stop in Emporium, he spoke about his goals to protect the environment as well as to expand energy sources.
“We’re gonna do it responsibly. I don’t want want cancerous toxins in our air or ground — I got you – I’m with you,” Mastriano said. “We want trout in those streams, too — right? But we can do both open up our energy sector and protect our environment”