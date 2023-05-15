BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — During Pennsylvania’s primary election on Tuesday, Blair County voters will be choosing candidates for the two open seats on the Court of Common Pleas.

The candidates shared why they think they would be fit to serve as one of the next Blair County judges.

Experience, fairness, knowledge of the law and protecting constitutional rights were cited by all three candidates as important characteristics to consider when placing your vote.

Hearing from the candidates:

Lifelong Blair County resident, Fred Miller has served as a magisterial district judge in Tyrone for the past 20 years and he said it’s that experience, plus his record of being tough yet fair that sets him apart. Miller has previously taught a criminal justice course at Penn State Altoona, and currently teaches the Pennsylvania Court System, Civil and Juvenile Law at the Statewide Deputy Sheriff’s Academy at Penn State University’s Main Campus.

“At least one of the judge candidates you vote for tomorrow should have a proven track record of judicial experience,” Miller said. “That’s common sense I am the only candidate with judge experience and that’s why I am the right judge right now and I thank everyone for their support.”

A longtime member of the community, Joel Seelye has seen the negative effects of domestic violence on children through his work providing free legal services to victims. Seelye has spent the last 16 years as a local attorney with broad-based legal experience that includes substantial trial experience. He’s practiced and assisted in managing a law practice with Brian and Karen Grabill in Altoona.

“I value the importance of a judge that is fair, that hears cases impartially and decides them promptly and I think that experience provides a judge with the tools necessary to do that,” Seelye said. “So I think the fairness element of it is something that voters should look for and that I bring to the table.”

With nearly three decades of courtroom experience, Dave Consiglio said he will strive to treat people fairly, with respect and ensure cases are heard and disposed of in a timely fashion. Consiglio declared his candidacy for a seat on the Blair County court in December 2022. He described his legal philosophy as that of a “Constitutional Conservative” comparing it to the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

“It’s just that my heart is here and as I said before, everything I love is in Blair County, Consiglio said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Polls open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. Primary election results will be available here as they come in