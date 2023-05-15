CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Voters in Centre County will cast their ballots soon to elect the county’s newest judge.

Running in the primary are cross-filed candidates Julia Rater and Gopal Balachandran. The open seat was previously held by Senior Judge Pamela Ruest.

Rater has practiced law for 27 years in Centre County, dealing with multiple types of litigation with a focus on family law. She currently works as a partner with McQuaide Blasko in State College.

“When I’m talking to people about my candidacy, they do comment that they believe that experience really matters because they understand that our judges in Centre County handle all types of cases,” Rater said.

Balachandran is a former public defender focusing on criminal law. He currently runs a legal clinic at Penn State School of Law in addition to being a member of the State College Borough Council.

He said one of the reasons he chose to run is to balance the bench.

“A lot of the judges have focused on family law, civil law and mediation,” Balachandran said. “The court is really well-covered in that those are important areas that the court does deal with, but there is not a single judge on the bench right now among the current bench who has a significant or comprehensive background in criminal law.”

Rater said her “unique community awareness” and experience with collaborative law would allow her to meet the needs of Centre County residents in court.

“If you find yourself in court, you deserve a judge who understands your needs and challenges,” Rater said. “Who treats you fairly, who listens attentively and who renders a timely and unbiased decision consistent with the law.”

Balachandran said voters will know where his morals lie, not shying away from what he says are democratic values, but that those values won’t cloud his judgment.

“It’s come up enough in terms of talking to voters that they want to know what your values are,” Balachandran said. “I think it’s a fair question for anyone entering into the public sphere that there be transparency in terms of what kind of values their elected officials possess.”

The primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 16.