CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Commonwealth Court, Megan Martin made a campaign stop in Clearfield County on Wednesday April 12.

Martin attended Dallas Kephart’s open house as part of her 67 county campaign. Her stop in Clearfield County marked 52 counties.

Martin was born and raised in Delaware County, she currently resides in Cumberland County with her husband, children, and dog.

Martin got the chance to speak and listen to residents of Clearfield County while also getting the chance to speak to Representative Kephart.

“What I’m hearing from people is that they really want judges who are going to be fair and impartial and independent, and they want judges who are going to be not legislating from the bench and who are going to follow the law,” Martin said.

Martin has 30 years of proven and trusted legal experience, she has served in all three branches of state government and served as an attorney for the United States Navy.

“Well, I’ve been a lawyer now for almost 30 years, and anybody who knows me knows that I truly believe public service is a calling and that I’ve been called to serve. I have dedicated my entire career to service,” Martin said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If elected into office Martin wants to focus on handling the issues that matter the most to Pennsylvanians today, such as constitutional, election, education, and business issues.

“We need judges who are going to apply the law as it was written by our General Assembly and who are willing to hold the government accountable. And I will be that judge, and that’s exactly why I’m running,” Martin said.