ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Members of Push Back PA gathered on the 17th Street Bridge in Altoona Saturday morning to rally support for conservative candidates before the November election.

The event, titled “30 Days Till Victory”, had multiple members bring their signs to show drivers as they crossed. Member Dan Ferrell said he’s hopeful for Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz as they get closer to November 8th.

“I know that there’s naysayers that say that they can’t win it,” Ferrell said. “I think they said the same thing about Donald Trump in 2016, so I wouldn’t believe everything that the polls say. I think the most important thing is right here, it’s what is in the hearts of the people in the Commonwealth. And we want Oz and we want Mastriano.”

Ferrell says that they hope to have more events prior to the election.