Former President Obama in a new ad spotlights abortion rights and election deniers in Pennsylvania — a state that will play a critical role in whether Democrats can preserve their majority in the Senate.

“In Pennsylvania, you’ve got some important choices to make this year. So when the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line, vote Democrat on Nov. 8,” Obama says in the 15-second ad, which was released Thursday by Senate Democrats’ campaign arm.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said it was a part of a previously announced seven-figure ad campaign in the state. The ad is targeting likely voters on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Connected TV, where viewers will be guided toward IWillVote.com/PA. Axios was the first to report about the ad.

The ad comes ahead of Obama’s and President Biden’s expected travel to the state on Nov. 5 to stump for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D).

While recent polling has shown Shapiro maintaining a lead over Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, a state senator known for his embrace of election conspiracy theories and hard-line abortion views, the Senate race between Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz has tightened up.

That’s prompted former President Trump to make plans to return to the state for a third time this year, on Nov. 5, where he’ll be holding another rally for his endorsees, including Mastriano and Oz.