ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Justin Behrens is the republican candidate for the open 82nd District seat in the State House of Representatives. He joined our Jordan Tracy on WTAJ News at Noon on Thursday to talk about his campaign.

The new 82nd District represents a portion of Centre County including Benner and College Townships, Howard, Milesburg, and Snow Shoe boroughs. The district also includes eastern parts of State College with the inclusion of parts of the Penn State campus.

With the balance of a student population and rural population, Behrens was asked how he could balance what could be differing views across the new district.

“What I want to do is represent the whole 82nd,” Behrens said. “We have a tendency right now when people get elected they represent their interest group or they represent who tried to help them get through where they need to go. And then, the 82nd doesn’t get represented. And that’s the main purpose is to represent the true people of the 82nd.”

On education, Behrens says he supports school choice. His website says that he supports a voucher system for students. However, he says public school shouldn’t be left behind and says there can be a “happy medium.”

“My problem is, is that. What about that family, right? That says I can’t afford to go to that private school or I can’t afford to go that charter school,” Behrens said. “I have to go to that public school. We need to make sure the public schools are right up the same notch as everyone else. Give them the proper funding, make sure that we get the best education that they need.”

He also added his belief that there needs to be more encouragement for students to pursue trade schools.

“We don’t push trade schools,” Behrens explained. “We shouldn’t be embarrassed of trade schools. Right? Those that are plumbers, electricians, they make a lot more money than a lot of people out there doing what they need to do. There’s not a lot out there. I just asked for a plumber to come to my house and I couldn’t find one.”

WTAJ also interviewed Democratic Candidate Paul Takac on WTAJ News at Noon last week.