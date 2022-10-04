ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Carol Taylor is a democrat running for the 30th District Senate seat here in Central PA. She joined our Jordan Tracy for a one-on-one interview on WTAJ News at Noon.

Taylor currently works as a drug addiction counselor in Williamsburg, PA. She’s taught as a substitute teacher in area school districts and also practiced law with offices in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The 30th District is made up of Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, and Mifflin counties. The district has more registered republicans than democrats by more than 60,000 voters.

Taylor explained why she believes she can appeal to all voters saying, “I’m looking for solutions and those solutions cross party lines sometimes. And we need to cross party lines. We need to stop thinking that it’s either this or it’s that it’s black or it’s white either. You know, you’re either with us or against us. We’re not talking about a football team here. We’re talking about public policy. So we should all be on the same page and willing to do the hard work.”

On the issue of abortion, Taylor explained her position against Senate Bill 106 which would propose a number of constitutional amendments to the voters of PA. On abortion specifically, the amendment would add to the state constitution, “This constitution does not grant the right to taxpayer-funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion.”

Taylor believes the amendment is “a sneaky way to try and pass something that would never pass legislative muster and would never pass the veto of the governor, assuming the governor is Josh Shapiro.”

She adds, “Constitutions are supposed to grant rights, not take them away. Senate Bill 106 is a conglomeration of taking away a bunch of rights.”

On education, Taylor believes in more funding for public schools. She says, “It’s just a good decision in terms of wanting to attract business, wanting to attract people to an area. There’s a couple of things they look at. They look at affordable housing and they look at the schools. Why would we pull money away from our public schools into private concerns and leave them struggling even more than they already are?”

As for school choice legislation, she says she’s not against parents having a choice. She says that choice shouldn’t come at the expense of public school funding. She explained, “We’ve siphoned money away from our public school system, going to the school in your community and put it into private charter schools, which there hasn’t been a whole lot of oversight. There’s been a lot of problems. They’re not doing the job they need to be doing. We need to hold them accountable.”

Taylor is running against Incumbent Senator Judy Ward. An interview with Senator Ward will air on WTAJ News at Noon on Wednesday, October 4th.