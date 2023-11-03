JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Candidates gathered Thursday at the Cambria County Republican Committee Headquarters to share their final plans before the election.

During the event, nominees running for the Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court had the chance to talk to a crowd of people.

Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is running for a position in the Supreme Court is a former federal prosecutor and chief public defender of Montgomery County. She shared this with the public yesterday.

“To live in a place where they know that they can rely on the justice system and when something goes up to the supreme court that it is going to be handled according to the law,” Carluccio said.

Megan Martin who was also campaigning spoke about how she will bring her deep understanding of government and her trusted judicial philosophy to the Commonwealth Court.

“I can help to restore the faith of the people of Pennsylvania that there are good judges and I’m going to be a judge for everyone in Pennsylvania and everyone should want a judge whose fair and impartial,” Martin said.

Harry Smail is running for Superior Court and showed his appreciation to everyone who was present saying “We appreciate you and we appreciate you and I am gonna say it a third time we do appreciate everything.”

“I do not legislate from the bench I never have and that is why I don’t believe any of my opinions have ever been overturned,” Smail said.

The election is on November 7th.