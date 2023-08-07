BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Candidate for the Pennsylvania Superior Court, Maria Battista is making her way across the commonwealth, and on Monday she made a stop in Blair County.

On Monday, August 7 she made a stop in Hollidaysburg as part of her trip to visit all of the 67 counties before the November seventh election. Battista currently works as the Vice President of Federal and State Contracts for the Judge Group.

WTAJ caught up with her earlier today and she says the biggest message she’s gotten from voters across the state is to keep politics out of the courts.

“Any person that is elected to a judge there should be no party politics involved,” Battista said. “I don’t care if you’re a Republican, a Democrat, independent or you’re not registered to vote. When you get into a courtroom whether it is at the local level you should be treated fairly and impartially and the politics should stay out of the courtroom.”

Battista is originally from Clarion County and previously worked as an attorney under Governor Corbett.