(WHTM) – A fourth Democrat has entered the race to be Pennsylvania’s next Attorney General.

State Representative Jared Solomon of Philadelphia says he is entering the crowded primary race. On Monday, his campaign website was updated with information regarding his candidacy.

An Army Reserve JAG officer, Solomon was first elected to the State House in 2016 when he defeated incumbent Mark Cohen in the 2016 primary election. Solomon has run unopposed in each primary and general election since the 2016 primary to represent the 202nd District.

Solomon currently chairs the House Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness committee and serves on both the Health and State Government committees.

Already in the Democratic race for Attorney General are former public defender Keir Bradford-Grey, former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan, and former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday is the only Republican who hsa publicly announced their intention to run for Attorney General.

Current Attorney General Michelle Henry has said she will not run in 2024 after replacing Josh Shapiro when he was elected Governor.

The 2024 Pennsylvania Attorney General primary election is on April 23 and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024.