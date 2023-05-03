HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the May Primary fast approaching, Pennsylvanians who wish to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot must do so before next week’s deadline.

Your county election board must receive mail-in or absentee ballot applications by Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. Voted mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by the county election office by the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m.

“Any registered voter also may request a mail-in or absentee ballot and vote from the convenience of their home,” Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “Every vote – regardless of whether it’s cast in person or via mail ballot – is precious, and I encourage all eligible Pennsylvania voters to make their voice heard in this municipal primary election.”

Absentee ballots can be requested by voters with disabilities or an illness that prevents them from voting in person on election day while any registered voter may request a mail-in ballot. Absentee ballots also apply to those who will be absent from their municipality on Election Day.

Anyone who misses the application deadline due to an emergency may still be able to get a ballot. More information about how to get an emergency absentee ballot can be found here.