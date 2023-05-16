(WTAJ) — It’s primary election day across Pennsylvania and there’s some important information to know before you cast your ballot.

When will polls be open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania

Where can I vote?

If you are planning to vote in person, you can look up your polling place here.

Who is able to vote in the primary?

Since this is a primary, you must be registered as a Republican or Democrat to vote.

What if I forgot to send in my mail-in ballot?

If you’re still holding on to your mail-in ballot, it must be dropped off at your county election office by 8 p.m. to make sure your vote counts.

Is ID needed for first-time voters?

When voting at a polling place for the first time, you must show proof of identification, either with a photo or not. Approved voter IDs can be found here.

Who will be on the ballot?

There are three statewide races in the 2023 Pennsylvania primary election including the Superior Court, the Commonwealth Court, and State Supreme Court.

For more information on the 2023 Primary Election, head to vote.pa.gov