SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP Lodge 2 in Scranton. Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman for allegedly being soft on crime.

Recent polling shows Oz and Fetterman in a statistical dead heat.

It was an invite-only rally, attended by members of the FOP Lodge number two, and former police officers.

Dr. Oz campaigned on a familiar theme, tough on crime and painting John Fetterman as being too liberal for Pennsylvania claiming that Fetterman, the current Lieutenant Governor in Pennsylvania, is soft on crime.

“My opponent in this race, who was not endorsed by any of the groups, and I can go on and list other groups like state troopers, and groups that I think are earnestly trying to do good for the commonwealth endorsed me, not him because they feel disdainful of their vision for Pennsylvania,” explained Dr. Mehmet Oz-(R) U.S. Senate Candidate.

Oz insists, he is the candidate who will keep Pennsylvanians safe and said law enforcement groups have endorsed him.

“In Braddock, a town that he led for many years, we continue to see high levels of violence. In fact, violent crime increased while he was there and dropped after he left Pennsylvania, when he became Lt. Governor, saw a surge in violent crime,” Oz continued.

Fetterman has fired back saying that Oz moved here from New Jersey to run for senate and that he is not a true Pennsylvanian.

“Mehmet Oz is a complete fraud who can’t be trusted to keep Pennsylvanians safe because he opposes common sense gun reforms or any meaningful measure aimed at actually reducing gun violence. He doesn’t care about Pennsylvanians, and voters cannot trust him to represent them in the Senate,” The Pennsylvania Democratic Party stated.

Oz and Fetterman will debate in Harrisburg on October 25.