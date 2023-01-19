STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College Borough Councilman is announcing his candidacy for Centre County Court of Common Pleas Judge.

If elected, Gopal Balachandran would be the first Indian-American and Desi-American to become a Common Pleas Judge in Pennsylvania, according to Balachandran’s campaign.

Balachandran graduated from the University of North Carolina, earned an M.A. from the University of Chicago, and earned a Juris Doctor at George Washington University.

He formerly served as a public defender and now leads the Criminal Appellate and Post-Conviction Services clinic at Penn State Law.

“The court needs a judge with significant criminal law experience,” Balachandran said. “I have made it my life’s work to advocate for criminal justice and I have dealt with complex felony and misdemeanor cases.”

Balachandran is the co-founder of the Centre County Pardon Project and helped draft the Tenant’s Bill of Rights in State College. He said compassion defines his professional responsibilities.

“Compassion for individuals in poverty. Compassion for those in the hell of addiction. Compassion for the improper circuitry in brains. Compassion for the victims of crime, suffering harm and looking to be seen, heard and made whole,” Balachandran said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Attorney Julia Rater also announced she was running for the seat, open after President Judge Pamela Ruest announced her retirement.