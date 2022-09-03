WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Donald Trump, Dr. Oz, and Doug Mastriano all came together to hold the “Save America Rally” Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

The event was held about 10 minutes away from where President Joe Biden visited Wilkes-Barre just four days prior.

The event featured speeches from Doug Mastriano, the Republican Party gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican Party senate candidate, Jim Bognet, the Republican Party candidate for the 8th Congressional District of Pennsylvania, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican Party representative in the 14th Congressional District of Georgia, as well as several other speakers.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA 14th District

Doug Mastriano, Republican Party gubernatorial candidate

Donald Trump made his way onto the stage around 7:40 p.m. and began giving his remarks.

This was the first rally Trump has appeared in since the FBI raided his home in Mar-a-Lago on August 8.

The event played a heavy role in Trump’s remarks Saturday night calling it a “shameful raid and break-in.”

